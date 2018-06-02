Friend of France International Reveals on Social Media He Will Join Liverpool After 2018 World Cup

Amidst strong rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool, a friend of Lyon and France star Nabil Fekir has given a major hint regarding the midfielder's future via social media.

Following the end of the 2017/18 season it has looked inevitable that Fekir would move on from Ligue 1 side Lyon, with the 24-year-old Frenchman heavily tipped to follow AS Monaco star Fabinho from Ligue 1 to Merseyside this summer.

As Virgil reminded us of last transfer season in summer and Jan sometimes players communicate via their friends as they are not able to due to their contracts but Nabil Fekir’s friend is doing what Virgil’s friend did before he signed for us pic.twitter.com/BCftzI92k4 — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) June 2, 2018

Although there have been suggestions that Bayern Munich could be set to steal the midfielder from under Liverpool's noses, one of Fekir's close friends will have done more than enough to help quell any such fears that Reds fans may have regarding the much sought after midfielder's next destination.

Taking to Instagram one the Frenchman's friends, known as Willis Replay, posted an edited image of the Lyon midfielder wearing a Liverpool shirt with the caption: "After the World Cup (sic) have in will be more go the red."

Furthermore, upon a fan questioning the seriousness of his post, Replay replied, writing: "Serious, after the World Cup you will see more."

“Serious, after the World Cup you will see more.” pic.twitter.com/zV7nJeeKl5 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 2, 2018

Such comments suggest that any deal for Fekir will not be completed before the World Cup as first suggested however - as with Virgil van Dijk last summer - a friend of the Liverpool target has heavily tipped them to join the Reds.

Assuming Fekir joins the Reds he will potentially become their second acquisition of the transfer window, with Fabinho having already signed, as well as the Merseyside outfit being heavily linked with a goalkeeping replacement for Loris Karius.