Liverpool Fans React to Napoli Rejecting Man City's Bid for Serie A Star After Reds Sign Fabinho

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to thank sporting director Michael Edwards for his part in the Fabinho signing, after Manchester City's bid for Jorginho was rejected.

The Reds' sporting director was a key component in the surprise purchase of Fabinho, and Liverpool fans have been particularly complimentary of Edwards having seen their Premier League rival's bid for Napoli's Jorginho rejected - for the same fee they bought Fabinho.

Liverpool sign Fabinho for €50M (£43.7M).



Man City have a bid rejected for €50M for Jorginho. 👀



Hats off to Michael Edwards! #lLFC https://t.co/As4nF0wBTw — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 2, 2018

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis claims that Man City's bid was immediately rejected, stating "Jorginho? I have refused an offer from Manchester City worth €45m (£39m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in bonuses,"

Jorginho is considered one of the brightest talents in European football, and it appears City are keen to get some business done before the World Cup begins and the transfer market grinds to a halt.





De Laurentiis is seemingly unmoved by City's approach however, to the glee of some Liverpool fans, some of whom were even considering the prospect of Jorginho joining the Merseyside club.

Liverpool's unexpected purchase of Fabinho was a statement of intent from the Reds, who appear to be gearing up for a Premier League title run in the 2018/19 season.

Whether they can challenge Pep Guardiola's City team remains to be seen, but Liverpool fans must be encouraged by their business so far.