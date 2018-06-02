Napoli Target PSG's Alphonse Areloa as Carlo Ancelotti Searches for Pepe Reina's Successor

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is targeting Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to fill the void left by Pepe Reina at the Stadio San Paolo.

After the Spaniard left Naples to join Serie A rivals AC Milan on a free transfer, Ancelotti is in need of a new 'keeper, and according to Canal+ (via Football Italia) he could potentially raid one of his former clubs and bring the 25-year-old to Italy.

Establishing himself as the number one at the Parc des Princes for the 2017/18 season ahead of German international Kevin Trapp, Areloa kept 17 clean sheets in 34 Ligue 1 games, helping the Parisian side to a domestic treble.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Despite his fine season in Paris, news of the possible arrival of Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has led to the suggestion that Areola could be considering his future in France, with the report claiming a four year deal worth €4m per season is on the table at Napoli.

While there is talk surrounding Areola's future at PSG, talks of a possible move might have to be put on ice until after the World Cup, as he is part of Dider Deschamps' 23-man squad heading to Russia this summer, although is yet to make his debut for Les Bleus. 

News of Areola's possible arrival comes in the wake of Sporting CP's Rui Patricio appearing set to join Napoli. An €18m deal was reportedly agreed between the two parties, although that move was under former boss Maurizio Sarri, with Ancelotti apparently preferring other targets such as the one time Villarreal loanee. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)