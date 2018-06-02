Napoli Target PSG's Alphonse Areloa as Carlo Ancelotti Searches for Pepe Reina's Successor

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is targeting Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to fill the void left by Pepe Reina at the Stadio San Paolo.

After the Spaniard left Naples to join Serie A rivals AC Milan on a free transfer, Ancelotti is in need of a new 'keeper, and according to Canal+ (via Football Italia) he could potentially raid one of his former clubs and bring the 25-year-old to Italy.

Establishing himself as the number one at the Parc des Princes for the 2017/18 season ahead of German international Kevin Trapp, Areloa kept 17 clean sheets in 34 Ligue 1 games, helping the Parisian side to a domestic treble.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Despite his fine season in Paris, news of the possible arrival of Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has led to the suggestion that Areola could be considering his future in France, with the report claiming a four year deal worth €4m per season is on the table at Napoli.

While there is talk surrounding Areola's future at PSG, talks of a possible move might have to be put on ice until after the World Cup, as he is part of Dider Deschamps' 23-man squad heading to Russia this summer, although is yet to make his debut for Les Bleus.

News of Areola's possible arrival comes in the wake of Sporting CP's Rui Patricio appearing set to join Napoli. An €18m deal was reportedly agreed between the two parties, although that move was under former boss Maurizio Sarri, with Ancelotti apparently preferring other targets such as the one time Villarreal loanee.