Uruguay Officially Announce Their Star Studded 23-Man Squad Ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Uruguay have officially announced their 23-man squad that will travel to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The likes of Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani have been included to no one's surprise. Atlético Madrid pair Diego Godín and José Giménez were also nailed on to make Óscar Tabárez's final squad.

But Uruguay have included a number of high potential players who are far from household names in their squad.

Fans can look forward to seeing Nahitan Nández, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Torreira star in Uruguay's midfield this summer, while Maximiliano Gómez of Celta Vigo will have his first chance to impress at the World Cup before taking over the mantle of La Celeste's star striker.

Plantel definitivo de @Uruguay para la Copa del Mundo #Rusia2018. El Cuerpo Técnico confirmó los 23 futbolistas que defenderán a la Celeste en el mundial.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/bS9ZQtMK1w — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 2, 2018

Uruguay are clear favourites to top their group this summer. They will face Egypt in their opening game before taking on Saudi Arabia. La Celeste then round off their group campaign against the host nation, Russia.

Either Spain or Portugal will likely be waiting to meet Óscar Tabárez's side in the Last 16 of the competition, while the likes of France and Argentina could be waiting for Uruguay in the latter stages of the competition.