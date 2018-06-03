Barcelona Defender Samuel Umtiti Ends Transfer Speculation & Officially Signs New 5-Year Contract

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has ended speculation over his long-term future by committing to a new five-year contract with the Spanish champions.

The Catalan giants confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon, with Umtiti ready to seal the deal in a public display on Monday morning. He will then undertake a press conference and explain the reasons behind his decision.

Umtiti has been linked with Manchester United for the last couple of months, but rarely made any secret of his desire to stay with the club he joined from Lyon in 2016. Still only 24, Barca see the player as a key component in their team for many years to come.

The club said in a statement on Sunday, as posted on their website: "FC Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract for a further five seasons through to 2022-2023.

"The Frenchman will be putting pen to paper on Monday at 10.00am CET in the Josep Suñol lounge at the Camp Nou. About half an hour later, at around 10.30am CET, he will be speaking to the media in the Ricard Maxenchs pressroom."



Umtiti is part of the France squad which will take part in the upcoming World Cup in Russia, and scored in the friendly win over Italy on Friday night.