Barcelona Set Ultimatum for Antoine Griezmann as They Start Summer Transfer Planning

Barcelona have given Antoine Griezmann an ultimatum on his future, as their summer transfer policy depends on whether or not the Frenchman moves to the Nou Camp.

Griezmann's potential move to Barcelona has been in the works for some time and the 27-year-old confirmed that a decision will be made one way or another before France's World Cup campaign begins.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Griezmann is the Blaugrana's number one priority but they need him to make his mind up so that they know which positions to address and how much money they will have to do it with.

According to AS, Barcelona remain optimistic about their chances of signing Griezmann and the Frenchman will probably commit himself to the transfer in the next few days as he knows he will have a better chance of winning trophies with Barca.

Griezmann's release clause at the Wanda Metropolitano is €200m until June 30 but €100m thereafter, so if Barca do agree the transfer it will be for the lesser fee and will go through on the first day of July.

Antoine Griezmann is looking to finalise move to Spanish giants Barcelona this transfer window. He’s reportedly going to cost around €100m. Barcelona are also eyeing up Christian Eriksen as Andrés Iniesta replacement according to reports. pic.twitter.com/GHd8R1xK7r — EPL News⚽️ (@EPLBroadcast) May 29, 2018

In what looks like being his final Atletico game, Griezmann scored twice to help the Rojiblancos win the Europa League by beating Marseille 3-0 in the final.

In four years in Madrid Griezmann has scored 112 goals at an impressive average of 28 per season.

He also scored six goals for France on home soil at Euro 2016 as Les Bleus reached the final but lost to Portugal in extra time.

He will once again be the focal point this summer as a France squad which is stronger in both talent and mentality aims for its first World Cup title since 1998.