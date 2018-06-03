Brazil faces off with Croatia in an international friendly on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England, as they continue their preparations for the World Cup.

Brazil is ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA and is one of the favorites to host the trophy. The five-time champions have already announced their squad for the competition, and could work Neymar back into action after his lengthy spell out with a broken metatarsal. Douglas Costa and Renato Augusto are not expected to play for Brazil, while Philippe Coutinho braces for an interesting welcome after his winter departure from Liverpool to Barcelona.

Croatia, meanwhile, is ranked No. 18 in the world and is led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric. Croatia defeated Greece 4-1 on aggregate in a playoff to advance to Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.