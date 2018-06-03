Inspired by Joga Bonito and Brazilian flair, Nike has released a fantastic commercial, hoping to entertain and inspire as la Seleção aims to win its sixth World Cup title in Russia. Featuring the likes of Willian, Phillippe Coutinho and Thiago Silva, the ad is part tribute, part motivational video as the main characters are young Brazilians - boys and girls - looking to push their team and redeem themselves from the agony of 2014's disastrous loss against Germany.

As Brazil gets ready for Croatia, check out 🇧🇷’s Nike World Cup commercial. Basically, it’s 🔥 🔥 🔥 (📹:@CBF_Futebol)pic.twitter.com/WGfGw6Ze85 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 3, 2018

"Our football is born in the streets, in the várzea, in the lawns. Our football inspires the world," says the video. "This shirt has history."

There's also a cameo from Ronaldo, bringing back the classic airport commercial from 1998.

The video ends with a young boy making an impassioned speech to the entire country, encouraging the nation to believe and deliver in Russia. Brazil's first match at the World Cup is on Sunday, June 17 as Tite's men open the tournament against Switzerland.