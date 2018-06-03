Huddersfield Town Join Host of Premier League Clubs in Race to Sign Prolific Bundesliga Forward

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Huddersfield Town are the latest side to be reportedly interested in signing Hannover 96 forward Niclas Fullkrug.

German outlet Sportbuzzer are reporting that Huddersfield have joined Leicester CityWatfordCardiff CityNewcastle UnitedWest Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for Fullkrug - who was the third top scorer in the Bundesliga last season.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Huddersfield scored 28 goals in the Premier League last season, which was the lowest in the entire league, alongside relegated Swansea City. Huddersfield narrowly avoided relegation last season, and are looking for some much needed firepower to guide them further up the league table.

This season, only Steve Mounié and Laurent Depoitre managed over five goals for Huddersfield, and manager David Wagner will know that they need to score more or risk another relegation battle next season.

The report claims that Hannover 96 have already received a bid of over £13m by an unnamed club, but with Fullkrug's contract running until 2020, the German side will be looking for a higher price for their star striker.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

With all the reported interest in the 25-year-old, it appears as though he could be the subject of a bidding war, meaning Huddersfield will really have to fight hard to secure the signing of Fullkrug ahead of all the competition.

Fullkrug will be disappointed to have missed out on a spot in Germany's World Cup squad, as he outscored all of the selected forwards apart from SC Freiburg's Nils Petersen, who netted 15 times in the Bundesliga.

Huddersfield have already secured the signings of goalkeepers Ben Hamer and Jonas Lossl, and are now looking to bolster their squad with some much-needed firepower at the opposite end of the pitch. However, with all the interest in Fullkrug, the transfer saga surrounding him could be a lengthy one.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)