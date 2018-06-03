Huddersfield Town Join Host of Premier League Clubs in Race to Sign Prolific Bundesliga Forward

Huddersfield Town are the latest side to be reportedly interested in signing Hannover 96 forward Niclas Fullkrug.

German outlet Sportbuzzer are reporting that Huddersfield have joined Leicester City, Watford, Cardiff City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for Fullkrug - who was the third top scorer in the Bundesliga last season.

Huddersfield scored 28 goals in the Premier League last season, which was the lowest in the entire league, alongside relegated Swansea City. Huddersfield narrowly avoided relegation last season, and are looking for some much needed firepower to guide them further up the league table.

This season, only Steve Mounié and Laurent Depoitre managed over five goals for Huddersfield, and manager David Wagner will know that they need to score more or risk another relegation battle next season.

The report claims that Hannover 96 have already received a bid of over £13m by an unnamed club, but with Fullkrug's contract running until 2020, the German side will be looking for a higher price for their star striker.

With all the reported interest in the 25-year-old, it appears as though he could be the subject of a bidding war, meaning Huddersfield will really have to fight hard to secure the signing of Fullkrug ahead of all the competition.

Fullkrug will be disappointed to have missed out on a spot in Germany's World Cup squad, as he outscored all of the selected forwards apart from SC Freiburg's Nils Petersen, who netted 15 times in the Bundesliga.

Huddersfield have already secured the signings of goalkeepers Ben Hamer and Jonas Lossl, and are now looking to bolster their squad with some much-needed firepower at the opposite end of the pitch. However, with all the interest in Fullkrug, the transfer saga surrounding him could be a lengthy one.