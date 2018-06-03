Incoming Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keïta Suffers Injury Setback on International Duty

Soon-to-be Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta has suffered an injury on international duty with Guinea.

The 23-year-old picked up a calf strain during a training session with the Guinea national team, and sportbuzzer.de report that he personally contacted RB Leipzig physio Alexander Sekora for treatment.

Naby Keita hat sich beim Training mit Guinea eine Zerrung in der Wade zugezogen, wird in Leipzig behandelt. Gleich mehr im Sportbuzzer — Guido Schäfer (@schfer_g) June 3, 2018

Keïta is under contract with RB Leipzig until 30 June, so is still able to rely on the physio - as well as club doctor Frank Striegle - for treatment.

The medical staff arranged a scan, which helped them to diagnose an injury, and Keïta is now set to undergo treatment in Germany ahead of his switch to Liverpool on 1 July.

Sportbuzzer report that Liverpool have been made aware of the Guinean's injury and had no objection to their player receiving treatment from the Leipzig staff.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

The injury could lead to Keïta joining up with the Liverpool squad later than expected, as the injury has meant that he has had to postpone a holiday to New York - for which he was scheduled to depart tomorrow.

When he arrives in Liverpool, he could be joined by RB Leipzig teammate Timo Werner, who recently hinted at a potential move to Merseyside.

Keïta is one of two midfield reinforcements that Liverpool have made ahead of next season. The club have recently confirmed the signing of 24-year-old midfielder Fabinho, who arrives at Anfield after impressing for Monaco in Ligue 1.

However, the club are set to lose German international midfielder Emre Can, who is on the verge of a long-awaited move to Serie A champions Juventus.