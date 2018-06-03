Incoming Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keïta Suffers Injury Setback on International Duty

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Soon-to-be Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta has suffered an injury on international duty with Guinea.

The 23-year-old picked up a calf strain during a training session with the Guinea national team, and sportbuzzer.de report that he personally contacted RB Leipzig physio Alexander Sekora for treatment.

Keïta is under contract with RB Leipzig until 30 June, so is still able to rely on the physio - as well as club doctor Frank Striegle - for treatment.

The medical staff arranged a scan, which helped them to diagnose an injury, and Keïta is now set to undergo treatment in Germany ahead of his switch to Liverpool on 1 July.

Sportbuzzer report that Liverpool have been made aware of the Guinean's injury and had no objection to their player receiving treatment from the Leipzig staff.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

The injury could lead to Keïta joining up with the Liverpool squad later than expected, as the injury has meant that he has had to postpone a holiday to New York - for which he was scheduled to depart tomorrow.

When he arrives in Liverpool, he could be joined by RB Leipzig teammate Timo Werner, who recently hinted at a potential move to Merseyside.

Keïta is one of two midfield reinforcements that Liverpool have made ahead of next season. The club have recently confirmed the signing of 24-year-old midfielder Fabinho, who arrives at Anfield after impressing for Monaco in Ligue 1.

However, the club are set to lose German international midfielder Emre Can, who is on the verge of a long-awaited move to Serie A champions Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)