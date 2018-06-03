PHOTOS: Real Madrid Stars Meet at Anfield and Laugh in Front of Liverpool Badge After UCL Final Win

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Some of Real Madrid's top stars seized the chance to mock Liverpool during their preparations for a pre-World Cup friendly match - at least according to pictures which surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Brazil take on Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, with Los Blancos' Marcelo, Casemiro, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic all set to feature in the game. Players from both teams were videoed catching up with one another on Saturday on Merseyside, including Philippe Coutinho, Dejan Lovren, Neymar and Ivan Rakitic.

But in images which may turn Liverpool fans a little sour, the quartet of Real stars have been pictured shamelessly laughing and joking in front of the club's crest, just a week on from their Champions League final victory in Kyiv.

A video which emerged however seems to suggest that each player was merely enjoying the company of their club mates, with a massive Liverpool crest just so happening to appear in the background...

Casemiro went to Instagram to follow up, and post pictures of himself alongside his teammates.

Oh, and the Liverbird of course.

Amigos, parceiros e rivais. 🇧🇷🇭🇷 #Brasil #HalaMadrid

A post shared by Casemiro (@casemiro) on

Madrid ran out 3-1 winners thanks to an impact display off the bench from Gareth Bale, and a blunder-filled performance from goalkeeper Loris Karius, to leave Reds supporters heartbroken.

The pain of coming so close to winning will likely still be quite raw for the majority of Liverpool fans, and so the behaviour of Madrid's players here could be construed as pretty sketchy...

