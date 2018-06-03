Twitter Reacts: Rumours Grow After Polish Fan Site Claims Jack Wilshere Will Join Crystal Palace

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

With his contract coming to an end this summer, a (pinch of salt, please) fan site report from Poland suggests that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set for a move to Crystal Palace.

CPFC Polska have claimed that the Englishman will join up with the Eagles for their pre-season training camp in Sweden in July.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The report is based on information received by Mateusz Zgorzyk, who is well known in Poland for his passion and enthusiasm towards meeting football players. Zgorzyk reportedly was informed of Wilshere's impending move whilst discussing the organisation of Crystal Palace's pre-season training camp.

Fans of both Arsenal and Crystal Palace have been reacting to the report on Twitter. Supporters of Crystal Palace seem to be excited by the reports, believing that Wilshere could make a real difference to their side.

A move to Crystal Palace does have some logic behind it. Manager Roy Hodgson was always a huge fan of Wilshere when he was in charge of the England national team, and there were reports that Hodgson attempted to sign Wilshere in January.

Remaining in London could be important to Wilshere, as his wife has just given birth. Being able to keep his family settled may be a deciding factor for the Englishman.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Wilshere made 38 appearances for Arsenal last season, but only completed 90 minutes in around half of his matches. The matches in which he started tended to be the Europa League and EFL Cup matches.

He has made a total of 198 appearances for Arsenal since breaking through into the first team as a 16-year-old. As a youngster, expectations were incredibly high for Wilshere, who was compared to the likes of Xavi and Andrés Iniesta by former Barcelona defender Dani Alves. 

To this date, he has battled with multiple injuries, and has struggled to hold down a consistent spot in Arsenal's side. As his contract expires, Wilshere looks to be set for an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)