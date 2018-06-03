Twitter Reacts: Rumours Grow After Polish Fan Site Claims Jack Wilshere Will Join Crystal Palace

With his contract coming to an end this summer, a (pinch of salt, please) fan site report from Poland suggests that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set for a move to Crystal Palace.

CPFC Polska have claimed that the Englishman will join up with the Eagles for their pre-season training camp in Sweden in July.

The report is based on information received by Mateusz Zgorzyk, who is well known in Poland for his passion and enthusiasm towards meeting football players. Zgorzyk reportedly was informed of Wilshere's impending move whilst discussing the organisation of Crystal Palace's pre-season training camp.

Fans of both Arsenal and Crystal Palace have been reacting to the report on Twitter. Supporters of Crystal Palace seem to be excited by the reports, believing that Wilshere could make a real difference to their side.

Jack Wilshere being released by Arsenal is a strange one. Palace should be all over it. Think he’d be a great addition to our midfield. — Jon- Red and Blue News (@JonRedandBlueN1) June 2, 2018

It's hard to believe that Jack Wilshere is leaving Arsenal and joining Crystal Palace . He was supposed to be "English Xavi". Life! — L  (@_lethabo17) 2 June 2018

Jack Wilshere to Palace is a great move for him. He will start every week. Will miss his passion and those breaking runs from midfield. #afc — Nimish Kotecha (@nimskikotech) June 2, 2018

A move to Crystal Palace does have some logic behind it. Manager Roy Hodgson was always a huge fan of Wilshere when he was in charge of the England national team, and there were reports that Hodgson attempted to sign Wilshere in January.

Remaining in London could be important to Wilshere, as his wife has just given birth. Being able to keep his family settled may be a deciding factor for the Englishman.

Wilshere made 38 appearances for Arsenal last season, but only completed 90 minutes in around half of his matches. The matches in which he started tended to be the Europa League and EFL Cup matches.

He has made a total of 198 appearances for Arsenal since breaking through into the first team as a 16-year-old. As a youngster, expectations were incredibly high for Wilshere, who was compared to the likes of Xavi and Andrés Iniesta by former Barcelona defender Dani Alves.

To this date, he has battled with multiple injuries, and has struggled to hold down a consistent spot in Arsenal's side. As his contract expires, Wilshere looks to be set for an exit from the Emirates Stadium.