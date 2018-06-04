'Fabinho's Better': Liverpool Fans Make Thoughts Known on Man Utd's Imminent New Arrival

Following their acquisition of former Manchester United target Fabinho, Liverpool fans have been understandably very happy with their club's business in the transfer market.

In Fabinho, the Reds have seemingly resolved an immensely frustrating long term problem at the club by finally adding a top quality midfield enforcer to their squad, and for a relatively reasonable price of £39.5m, potentially rising to £44m with add-ons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's rivals Manchester United stand on the verge of signing a Brazilian of their own, with Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred set to attend a medical for the Red Devils later this week, with a £52m move reportedly close to completion.

Fred will become Manchester United's first signing of the summer - with the Red Devils also looking set to add Porto's young right back Diogo Dalot to their ranks - and the comparison's between the 25-year-old midfielder and his compatriot Fabinho have already begun.





United's new signing beat Fabinho to a place in Brazil's World Cup squad this summer, and currently has more international caps than the Liverpool new boy as well.





However, Fabinho isn't the only new face at Anfield Fred will be compared with, with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita due to arrive on Merseyside in July following a deal last summer.

With Liverpool's new look midfield set to be debuted this season, fans of the Merseysiders are very much excited to see how they perform, and have already convinced themselves their midfield is superior to that of United's...

I love the state our clubs are in where we could have signed either Fred or Fabinho and if the other one had gone to United I'd know our one would do better. Klopp improves talent, Mourinho nullifies it. — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) June 3, 2018

United fans when Liverpool sign Fabinho “anyone can do it in a Mickey Mouse League”



United fans when they sign Fred “what a player, look at this YouTube video of him in Ukrainian League”#fred #united #mufc #lfc #cunts #fabinho — So What (@so_the_f_what) June 3, 2018

United Stand - Fred is better than Keita.



Yikes. — Aeceus (@AeceusSC) June 3, 2018

They're actually paying more for Fred than we did for Keita lmaoooooo https://t.co/C84kVW5G13 — . (@RapidRobbo) June 3, 2018

Judging by the reaction of Liverpool fans on Twitter, they don't expect much of Fred at Manchester United, especially with Jose Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford.

However, regardless of how Fred performs in the Premier League, fans can expect big things of Fabinho and Naby Keita if the development of new Reds players continues in the trend set by the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andrew Robertson.