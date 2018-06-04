French Report Claims Liverpool Ace Could Join Real Madrid But Zidane's Resignation Threatens Deal

According to reports in France, Real Madrid have a deal in principle agreed to sign Liverpool ace Sadio Mane following the Reds' defeat to the La Liga giants in the Champions League final.

Following an immensely impressive season for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, with the Reds enjoying a Champions League campaign no one predicted while also finishing in the top four of the Premier League, fans of the Merseyside outfit are undoubtedly looking forward to a summer of positive transfer business, starting with the acquisition of Fabinho.

Breaking | Real Madrid have an agreement in principle with Liverpool winger Sadio Mané, but Zinedine Zidane's departure has put an eventual deal in doubt, according to France Football. More follows. — Get French Football (@GFFN) June 4, 2018

However, it now seems as though their attacking trio could be in jeopardy, with Sadio Mane reportedly having agreed a deal in principle with Real Madrid, as reported by France Football.

According to the report, Mane was close to joining Los Blancos, but Zinedine Zidane's shock resignation has complicated the potential deal, despite Madrid reportedly having the deal lined up for some time now.

Mane was supposedly set to become the first name to sign for the La Liga giants in a summer transfer revolution that will also reportedly see Manchester United's David De Gea, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Tottenham's Harry Kane sign for the European champions.

However, following Zidane's departure, the deal has now been thrown into doubt, with Mane's potential transfer to join Madrid dependant on the French manager's successor.