Harry Kane Named Man of the Season after Incredible 2017/18 Campaign

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has been named as Hugo Boss' Man of the Season, after a magnificent 2017/18 campaign for the north London side. 

The 24-year-old was a statistical marvel last season, as he guided Spurs to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2010/11, as well as aiding them to a third place finish in the Premier League.

To start with, the forward netted 41 goals in 48 games across all competitions. In the Premier League alone, he accrued 30 scores in 35 appearances. By doing so, he became only the ninth player to score 30+ goals in a Premier League season, and the first Englishman to do so since 2000. 

Indeed, in scoring 39 league goals in 2017, Kane also broke Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record for Premier League goals in a calendar year. In the Champions League, it was a similarly staggering story. In seven appearances in Europe, he collected seven goals, as well as two assists.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The breakdown of all his goals is equally impressive, and perfectly illustrates the striker's obvious versatility. All in all, he scored 16 times with his right foot, 15 times with his left foot and nine times with his head. 

After a spectacular year at club level, Kane's country will be hoping he can carry his domestic form into this summer's World Cup in Russia - his first appearance at the competition. 

While he is still yet to score at a major tournament, after drawing a blank in his four games at the Euros in 2016, his record of 13 goals in 23 England caps will have Three Lions fans dreaming once again.

