Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Given 2-Game Champions League Ban for Quarter Final Conduct vs Liverpool

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been suspended for two Champions League games by UEFA, following the Spaniard's conduct in the Citizen's quarter-final second leg loss at the hands of Liverpool, as reported by the BBC.

The City boss was sent to the stands for the second half of the European clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium after disputing a disallowed Leroy Sane goal that would've seen the hosts go 2-0 up on the night.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Subsequently, City went on to lose the game 2-1 after two second half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The loss against Liverpool at the Etihad saw the Premier League champions knocked out of the Champions League 5-1 on aggregate, with the Liverpool running out 3-0 winners at Anfield in the first leg.

Following the incident, UEFA have decided that the Spaniard will miss Manchester City's first group stage match of the 2018/19 season, with a second game deferred for a year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)