Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Given 2-Game Champions League Ban for Quarter Final Conduct vs Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been suspended for two Champions League games by UEFA, following the Spaniard's conduct in the Citizen's quarter-final second leg loss at the hands of Liverpool, as reported by the BBC.

The City boss was sent to the stands for the second half of the European clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium after disputing a disallowed Leroy Sane goal that would've seen the hosts go 2-0 up on the night.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Subsequently, City went on to lose the game 2-1 after two second half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The loss against Liverpool at the Etihad saw the Premier League champions knocked out of the Champions League 5-1 on aggregate, with the Liverpool running out 3-0 winners at Anfield in the first leg.

Following the incident, UEFA have decided that the Spaniard will miss Manchester City's first group stage match of the 2018/19 season, with a second game deferred for a year.