New Everton Boss Marco Silva Reportedly Targeting £30m Rated Newcastle Captain

New Everton boss Marco Silva has wasted no time in the transfer market as he sets his sights on Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles.

According to the Shields Gazette, Silva is weighing up a £30m move for the Newcastle captain, while the 24-year-old is also being linked with clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea.

Even though the defender only just signed a new long-term contract last season, the uncertainty surrounding Rafa Benitez's future at Newcastle has meant Premier League teams see this as a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the situation down at Tyneside.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

The Sun claim that Silva is set to 'take advantage of uncertainty' as Everton look to offer the Newcastle captain a way out by putting in an offer for the English centre back.

As Silva is tasked with the job of changing the style of football at Goodison park, and with rebuilding the rapport between the team and the fans, Silva sees Lascelles as the first stepping stone to putting that right.

When announced as Everton boss Silva said: "We want to build a great connection between the squad and the fans, and I'm sure that with our attitude and demands of commitment then our style of play will see that, I believe."

With Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka coming to the end of their careers, Lascelles would be a perfect addition to play alongside fellow countryman Michael Keane, forming a solid centre back partnership for years to come.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Lascelles was instrumental for Newcastle last season, leading the club to a top-ten finish. His performances also caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, and was unfortunate to just miss out on the World Cup squad.

Lascelles would be a great addition to the new Everton team that Silva is looking to build, but the Everton boss will have to prepare himself for a battle to capture his man.

Speaking on Lascelles, Magpies manager Benitez said: "I think he will stay here, and hopefully for the long term. He has huge potential and big clubs will look at him because he is a young, English centre back.





"He has all the attributes to be a target for all top teams because you can see from his performances over the last two years he keeps getting better and better.

"But I think that for his future, and for his development, that he stays in a place where he can play and he can improve and continue to keep getting better with us. I think he understands that too. He seems happy and he is learning all the time, so I hope he stays for a long time."