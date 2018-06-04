Report Claims Liverpool Could Land Barcelona Star for Just Half of €60m Release Clause

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Liverpool are the latest club being linked with a move for understudy Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea already reported to have enquired about the 29-year-old Dutch international.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Roma's Alisson for several months, while the notorious Don Balon has even alleged that a world record €90m (£79m) offer for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has already been made.

David Ramos/GettyImages

But, according to Mundo Deportivo (MD), the infinitely more affordable and attainable Cillessen has emerged on the Anfield radar.

The former Ajax star has only played 21 times for Barça in the last two seasons as he remains stuck behind first choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He is known to be keen for more playing time and a move to Liverpool, where he would replace Loris Karius as number one after the German's costly mistakes in last month's Champions League final, could be seen as a good option despite having to leave Camp Nou behind.

In previous reports on Cillessen's future it has been made clear that Barça are not willing to sell unless a buyer triggers the €60m (£52.6m) buyout clause in his contract.

MD reports nothing different on this aspect of the story. However, Marca claims that Barça actually would be willing to sell for a fee in the region of €30m or €35m (£26.3m to £30.1m).

Marca's logic is that even though it is only half the buyout clause, selling for €30m would still see Barça at least double their money after paying a fee of just €13m plus add-ons two years ago.

