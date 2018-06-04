​Trent Alexander-Arnold Set for England Debut Against Costa Rica as Gareth Southgate Plans Changes

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to make his England debut during the Three Lions' final pre-World Cup warm-up match with Costa Rica at Elland Road on Thursday, according to reports.





The 19-year-old joined up with Gareth Southgate's squad at Wembley on Saturday alongside Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson after the pairing were given extra time off following their inclusion in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid earlier in the month.

I wonder if the media will report how 19 year old Trent Alexander-Arnold pocketed the supposedly best player in the world in the biggest game of the season — LFC Stanley House 🇩🇪 (@LFCStanleyHouse) May 27, 2018

But, according to The Times, the 47-year-old manager is keen to witness the young defender in the shirt of his country for the first time in Leeds in midweek, with it expected he will replace Kieran Trippier at right wing back, with Harry Maguire and Henderson also both set to feature.





The 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur man enjoyed an impressive afternoon during England's 2-1 win over Nigeria at the weekend, providing a continuous threat down the flank while also grabbing an assist as Gary Cahill's bullet header found the back of the net.

Despite the fact he's uncapped, Trent Alexander-Arnold is probably the 5th or 6th best right-back heading to the World Cup.



Kimmich, Carvajal, Walker, Vrsaljko better, then maybe Ricardo Pereira or Meunier. That’s it. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) June 1, 2018

It is suggested that with Alexander-Arnold's pace, he will be able to replicate the attacking capabilities the Spurs wing back showcased on Saturday.





Costa Rica; a country which shares its border with Panama - one of the teams the Three Lions will encounter in Group G during their time in Russia this summer, should provide a significant test for the home nation, with the Ticos comfortably sweeping aside Northern Ireland 3-0 during a friendly on Sunday.

England start their attempts of replicating the heroes of 1966 against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd.