VIDEO: Clip Shows Real Madrid Quartet Posing for Photos & Not Disrespecting Liverpool at Anfield

With the Champions League defeat still fresh in the minds of all Liverpool supporters, the last thing they expected to see all over social media were Real Madrid players laughing and joking inside Anfield.

As Liverpool fans try and forget the disappointment in Kiev, photos of Marcelo, Luka Modric, and Mateo Kovacic appeared, as the trio seemed be reminiscing about the events that led to them lifting the trophy for a third consecutive year.

Marcelo was photographed casually leaning on the image of the Liverpool emblem, while laughing with his Real Madrid teammates. And as these images began to surface, Liverpool fans around the world began to paint their own picture.

But of course the trio weren't being disrespectful in the slightest, as revealed in ESPN footage.

The video shows Marcelo, Modric and Kosacic embracing and laughing, but in fact the trio weren't being disrespectful to the Liverpool faithful, they were just waiting for fellow Real Madrid teammate Casemiro to take a harmless photo.

É POUCO CRAQUE? ⭐

Estrelas de Brasil e Croácia se encontram no túnel do Anfield Road, com resenha de quarteto ‘galático’. O amistoso acontece neste domingo, em Liverpool, às 11h (horário de Brasília) ⚽🔥

📷: cbf_futebol#ESPNnaRússia pic.twitter.com/oAkVOrVbcE — Mundo ESPN (@ESPNagora) June 2, 2018

The four players were at Anfield for an international friendly between Brazil and Croatia, meaning the antics weren't to do with their domestic club, or more importantly weren't aimed towards Liverpool football club.

With emotions still running high from that eventful night in Kiev, Liverpool were bound to read negatively into the images of Real Madrid players smiling next to the Liverpool badge. But in fact, it was just good friends happy to see each other before a friendly game of football.

In hindsight, the Real Madrid quartet my have found a better position to pose for photos, especially playing at Anfield.