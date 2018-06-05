AC Milan Boss Gattuso Scouts Dutch Star in International Action as Transfer Interest Grows

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso was present at the Juventus Stadium in Turin to cast an eye over former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay. The winger was in action with Holland as they faced Italy in an international friendly on Monday night.

Football Italia are reporting Gattuso has already been given the go-ahead to sign Depay as the Rossoneri have been heavily linked with a move. But the former Milan legend wants to cast a keener eye over the 24-year-old Dutchman before pulling the trigger on any deal.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Depay has enjoyed a career resurgence since his move to Lyon helped him escape his Manchester United nightmare. Depay originally arrived in England in 2015 to much fanfare from then current manager Louis van Gaal, who expected him to be a big success.

The winger struggled for form and never really found his feet at Old Trafford, compounded with rumours of unprofessional behaviour. He was quickly frozen out once Jose Mourinho arrived on the scene which set the young star's career back significantly.

It took time for Depay to get back up to full match sharpness since his switch to the Groupama Stadium but he hit the ground running last season. Depay scored 22 goals in all competition, finishing with the same league tally as Neymar Jr, helping his side to a third-place finish.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Milan are in the middle of a revival themselves as Gattuso hopes to restore the Italian giants to their former glory. The club are looking to recruit significantly this summer as they hope to build on last season’s sixth-place finish.

Any deal is likely to come down to the outcome of Milan’s current investigation for Financial Fair Play. If a decision goes against the Rosserini they will be kicked out of Europa League next season and will likely have certain transfer restrictions imposed on the club.

AC Milan spent an estimated €194m last season whilst only recouping around €35m which is likely to see the club found in breach of FFP regulations.