French Media Provide Update on Nabil Fekir's Potential Liverpool Transfer

Liverpool's talks with Lyon regarding the potential sale of star midfielder Nabil Fekir are 'progressing slowly', according to French news outlet L'Equipe (via TEAMtalk).

The 24-year-old is considered to be one of Liverpool's top priorities this summer as they seek to replace Philippe Coutinho, who left Merseyside in January to join La Liga giants Barcelona for a reported £105m.

Fekir was Lyon's standout performer last season registering 21 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances for Les Gones, who finished the campaign in third place. His impressive form has attracted the attention of a number of clubs, but Liverpool are believed to be the favourites for his signature, with the player understood to be keen on a move to Anfield.

Reports on Saturday claimed that Fekir's agent would travel to Liverpool on Sunday to negotiate a deal worth £70m, but Jean-Pierre Bernès denied those claims and insisted talks would not take place until both clubs had reached an agreement

Nabil Fekir to Liverpool is a done deal. Announcement expected in the upcoming days. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) May 30, 2018

He told French outlet Le Progres: "Talks with Liverpool will only happen when there is an agreement with Lyon and Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light. Liverpool's interest exists, but for now nothing is done. The transfer window is long. Other clubs could show interest."

Nevertheless, according to L'Equipe, Liverpool are in talks with Lyon and the negotiations are progressing, albeit slowly. However, it appears the French side would prefer to wait until after the World Cup before they agree on a fee for the 24-year-old.

A number of clubs have registered a strong interest in the playmaker and his price tag could rise significantly if he has a successful tournament with France.