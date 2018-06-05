Germany Star Leroy Sane's Tweet From 2 Weeks Ago Makes World Cup Omission All the More Sad

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane was omitted from Germany's final 23-man World Cup squad on Monday by manager Joachim Low, prompting widespread shock in the football community.

There are a lot of great players not going to the summer tournament in Russia such as Radja Nainggolan, Mauro Icardi and Anthony Martial, but Sane's exclusion is perhaps the most surprising.

FEDERICO GAMBARINI/GettyImages

The speed demon had a tremendous season for Premier League title winners City in 2017/18, scoring ten goals and laying on 15 assists for teammates in the English top flight alone.

His level of performance was so high and consistent that he was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year gong, making his World Cup snub even more perplexing.

It would seem that the player himself was pretty confident of making it to Russia. Just two weeks ago, Sane wrote on Twitter that 'the adventure starts' along with an accompanying photo of him about to board a plane, and a hashtag of #RoadtoWorldCup.

It makes for sad reading knowing that the youngster was looking forward to such a big sporting event and now he'll have to watch on from home.

The winger uploaded another post on Tuesday morning, stating his disappointment at his omission while giving his full backing to Germany's final 23-man squad.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt managed to secure a seat on the plane at Sane's expense, with manager Low stating that the former Schalke star simply hasn't arrived on the international scene yet.

Admittedly that is sort of true. In 12 games, the winger has no goals and just one assist. That said though, Sane is a frightening opponent on his day and could certainly have brought something else to the table for Die Mannschaft.

