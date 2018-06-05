Javier Pastore's Wage Demands Put Talks With West Ham in Limbo Ahead of Potential Move

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Javier Pastore's potential move to West Ham has hit a stumbling block over wage demands, with the Argentine refusing to take a cut on his current wages of £190,000 per week.

West Ham are believed to be starting a summer upheaval at the London Stadium. Having hired Manuel Pellegrini as David Moyes' replacement, the club are looking to build on their squad after the scare of almost getting relegated last season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

One name that has been linked with a move to the Hammers over the last week is out of favour PSG midfielder Javier Pastore. The 28-year-old is frustrated with life at the Parc des Princes, and a move to West Ham would see him guaranteed regular game time.

However, problems have emerged in negotiations between the two parties with a fee believed to be around €20m already agreed upon with PSG. According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Pastore's wage demands have caused a problem in the talks.

The player refuses to budge from his current wage of £190,000 a week in the French capital, and the Hammers could never justify spending that much money on one player.

This effectively puts the transfer in limbo as both sides work towards a compromise. There's still plenty of time left in the transfer window to get this deal done, but it seems like it will take a lot of negotiating if the move is to be revived.

