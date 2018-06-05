Manchester United have confirmed via a short statement on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached over the summer signing of Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. The deal is worth a reported £52 million.

Fred, who will become the fourth most expensive player in United history after Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria, underwent a successful medical earlier this week.

#MUFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Fred.



More details: https://t.co/uQM1R6bmgH pic.twitter.com/52Kg4k2jT8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 5, 2018

It is widely thought that he has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that promises to keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He will become only the seventh Brazilian to play for United after fellow countrymen Anderson, Rafael, Fabio, Kleberson, Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Possebon.

But before he links up with the rest of the squad later this summer, United fans will be able to catch a first glimpse of Fred in action for Brazil at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old is part of the heavily fancied Selecao squad and will hope to get on the pitch as much as possible in Russia. Brazil have one final warm up game against Austria coming up, before their tournament begins on 17th June against Switzerland.

United have been active early in the transfer market since the end of the 2017/18 season last month and are also soon expected to wrap up the signing of teenage Porto full-back Diogo Dalot, who is thought to be scheduled for a medical next week.