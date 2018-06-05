Manchester United Signs Shakhtar Donetsk Star Fred for Reported £52M

Manchester United have confirmed via a short statement that an agreement has been reached over the summer signing of Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Manchester United have confirmed via a short statement on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached over the summer signing of Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. The deal is worth a reported £52 million.

Fred, who will become the fourth most expensive player in United history after Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria, underwent a successful medical earlier this week.

It is widely thought that he has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that promises to keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He will become only the seventh Brazilian to play for United after fellow countrymen Anderson, Rafael, Fabio, Kleberson, Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Possebon.

But before he links up with the rest of the squad later this summer, United fans will be able to catch a first glimpse of Fred in action for Brazil at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old is part of the heavily fancied Selecao squad and will hope to get on the pitch as much as possible in Russia. Brazil have one final warm up game against Austria coming up, before their tournament begins on 17th June against Switzerland.

United have been active early in the transfer market since the end of the 2017/18 season last month and are also soon expected to wrap up the signing of teenage Porto full-back Diogo Dalot, who is thought to be scheduled for a medical next week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)