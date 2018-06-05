Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is doing himself no favors to amend his reputation with Liverpool supporters, after mocking the reaction to incidents between himself and Liverpool pair Loris Karius and Mohamed Salah in last month's Champions League final.

A number of Reds fans were claiming the Spanish defender intentionally injured both players during the match in Kiev, after he inflicted damage to Salah's shoulder and later clashed with the German goalkeeper, who has suffered a concussion as a result.

A head scan on Liverpool's goalkeeper Karius revealed the 24-year-old German suffered the concussion following a collision with Ramos in the penalty area, potentially resulting in two game changing errors from the Reds shot stopper.

However, since joining up with the Spanish national team ahead of the World Cup, Ramos has dismissed any notion that the injuries sustained by Salah and Karius were the result of any deliberate attempt to inflict harm on the Liverpool duo.

Speaking on the day he joined the Spanish national team, Ramos spoke out on the situation, strongly disregarding any accusations of foul play: "They've given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing...I didn't want to speak because everything is magnified.

"I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold," he continued, as reported by Spanish news outlet AS.

"After the goalkeeper [Karius] said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing (Roberto) Firmino saying that he got a cold because of a drop of my sweat.

"I spoke with Salah through messages he was quite good. He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

"I don't know if it's because you're at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way."

After undergoing a series of head scans in Boston, it has been revealed that Liverppol's goalkeeper, Karius, suffered a concussion after Ramos appeared to elbow him following a Madrid corner.

The collision between the two players came just minutes before Karius' first, and most bizarre, mistake whereby he rolled to ball at Karim Benzema's feet, with the Frenchman intercepting the ball and scoring Madrid's opener.