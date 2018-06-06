Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Claims Tottenham Ace is England's 'Most Dangerous' Player

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois has spoken of the threat posed to his Belgium side by Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, with the two nations scheduled to face off during this summer's World Cup.

Quoted by Goal, the Belgian shot-stopper heaped praise on the forward, labelling him as England's most 'dangerous' player. Kane is coming off another successful season for Spurs, netting 41 goals in 48 appearances and reaching 30 goals in the Premier League for the first time.

The potent striker has been given the England captaincy by manager Gareth Southgate and will be the focal point to the attack in Russia.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Courtois elaborated on his praise for Kane, stating: "England have a team with a lot of individual talent, you'll have to watch out for several players. But the one who scores almost 30 goals every year is Harry Kane. He is the most dangerous."





England will go into the World Cup with low expectations but nearly all of their ambitions will lie with Kane. The forward has shown in recent years his capability to be one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Courtois and his Belgian teammates will face England in their final group game on 28 June which could potentially decide the winners of Group G in Kaliningrad.





Both nations have one more warm up game before kicking off in Russia in under a fortnight. Belgium face Egypt on Wednesday, whilst England take on Costa Rica on Thursday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Courtois' club future still looks in doubt, despite the former Atletico Madrid goalie being set to discuss a new contract following the World Cup.