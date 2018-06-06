Questions remain about the scope of the job, its purview and potential impact—but we now have a face and name to place alongside U.S. Soccer’s new technical title.

Earnie Stewart, an influential midfielder in the 1990s-early 2000s and most recently the sporting director at the Philadelphia Union, was named the first U.S. men's national team general manager on Wednesday, a position he'll assume on August 1. Starting then, he'll be the point man in the search for a permanent coach.

“Having played for the [USA] and seeing what the capabilities and possibilities were in the United States, this was something where I wanted to jump on board,” Stewart said in a Wednesday statement.

Regarding the new position, which was created shortly after the USA was eliminated from qualifying for this summer’s World Cup, Stewart said, “My responsibilities as a general manager are focused on the U.S. men’s national team. Everything that has to do with the team, from the scouting process to getting players into camp together with the head coach of the national team. We want to make sure there’s a clear process of our style of play, that there’s a clear process of the way we want to play and make sure that we win games.”

Dave Sarachan, who was the lead assistant on the team that imploded in World Cup qualifying last year, has been leading the squad on an interim basis since November. He’s gone 2-1-2 in friendly games, during which he’s relied heavily on younger, untested internationals. The USA faces World Cup-contender France on Saturday in Lyon in what could be Sarachan’s final mach in charge. He’s said he wants to be considered for the permanent position.

Stewart’s role in shaping the hiring process, and the extent to which he’ll have to defer to U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn, president Carlos Cordeiro and the board, will be closely watched. The USSF’s power structure, and the limits placed on the GM position (no direct role in youth development or junior national teams, for example), is thought to have scared off a few potential candidates. Stewart almost certainly discussed those issues with Flynn and Cordeiro and still was willing to sign on, but it remains to be seen how responsibility and power will be shared. In the past, Flynn and former president Sunil Gulati—neither of whom had professional playing or management experience—had almost total control.

Stewart will report to Flynn. Speaking to reporters in February, Flynn and USSF director of sporting development Ryan Mooney said the GM position is expected to be a long-term job with “overall responsibility for the technical side of the senior team,” from day-to-day environment to player recruitment.

“They can be more of a strategist, more of a thinker—a leader and a manager of a framework and a system,” Mooney said at the time.

Cordeiro unveiled a couple power-sharing initiatives shortly after taking office in February (they include a new board-level technical committee) and said Wednesday that Stewart’s appointment “is a further step in our commitment to ensure that soccer operations are run by soccer experts.”

Stewart’s expertise comes from a lifetime spent in European and American soccer. The Dutch-born son of a U.S. serviceman, Stewart enjoyed a productive 16-year career in the Eredivisie and MLS, and he played 101 times for the USA. He was a member of three World Cup squads and was U.S. Soccer’s player of the year in 2001. After retiring, Stewart returned to the Netherlands and held technical positions at VVV Venlo, NAC Breda and finally AZ Alkmaar, which was a Europa League regular under his watch. He then took over in Philadelphia prior to the 2016 MLS campaign.

His performance with the Union can be graded only in context. It’s a budget-conscious club, and although Philly hasn’t won a playoff game with Stewart at the helm, it’s made progress as a talent incubator. He’s also chosen to stick with coach Jim Curtin, whom he didn’t hire, despite the well-liked manager’s failure to finish higher than sixth in the Eastern Conference during this three full seasons on the bench. The Union are 5-6-3 this year and in seventh place.

Stewart’s choice for U.S. coach will require board approval. But he said he’s eager to get the process started “as quick as possible.”

Stewart said, “I think the head coach is the most important person within the national team. He's the man on the sideline. He's the man that selects the players and he's the man after the game that stands in front of the nation and tells them what they have just seen. I think that's very important. As we had the process in getting a general manager, I think a similar process needs to take place for a head coach. We’ll do our due diligence. It’s very important to make sure we make the right choice.”

He added that the most important qualities he’s looking for in a coach are people-management skills, and the ability to communicate and implement tactical principles and a consistent style of play during the short period in which a national team is together.

Stewart said he also was preparing to “get to know this whole player pool,” from the senior side to the youth, and hoped to visit U.S. players and their clubs for conversations. Until now, there’s been no one at the federation responsible for keeping track of potential internationals’ long-term progress and eligibility, or with establishing consistent communication protocols. Mexico’s GM was instrumental in the January switch of former U.S. midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, for example. Nor has their been a USSF executive with technical expertise overseeing the coach.

The GM position may evolve as needs, results or politics dictate. And some have expressed concern that the role won’t have the desired impact at a federation that’s been slow to open up. But Stewart said he was excited to take his shot.

“My ultimate goal was to be at the top of the pyramid at some point in my career to help soccer in the United States. When this came along, it was an opportunity I could not pass up,” he said. “Having a lot of conversations with people is very important, understanding what has happened in the past and where we’re going to go in the future. Obviously already having several conversations, I was very excited with the path that the [national team] and the federation were already taking moving forward. One of the most important things is making sure that we have a new head coach for this coming period.”