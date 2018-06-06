Newcastle Looking to Make a Move for Galatasary Winger as Talks With Turkish Club Have Begun

June 06, 2018

Newcastle United have began negotiations with Turkish giants Galatasaray about signing exciting winger Garry Rodrigues.

The Magpies have been linked with the Cape Verde international in the past and now Rafa Benitez wants to get his man to strengthen his squad before the start of the season.

Galatasaray manager Faith Terim has made no secret of his desire to keep Rodrigues in Turkey, but according to Turkish news source Aksam, the player could be moving on with Newcastle a likely destination.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

A €20m asking price for Rodrigues' services could potentially be a stumbling block for Newcastle, but talks have begun between the two clubs to try and sort out a deal.

The report confirms that Newcastle have been tracking the player for some time and Rafa has identified that he needs a new recruit on the wing and Rodrigues is the man to fill that position.

Rodrigues had a great season for the Turkish side, contributing ten goals and ten assists as the club won the Turkish Super Lig. His ability to play on both flanks makes him an attractive proposition not just for Newcastle, but for other clubs too.

Everton have been linked the player in the past, but now Newcastle are leading the race for the 27-year-old's signature and if they can agree a transfer fee, it will look likely that Garry Rodrigues will be a Premier League player come the start of the new season. 

