Borussia Dortmund Confirm Signing of Danish International Midfielder Thomas Delaney

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Danish international midfielder Thomas Delaney from Werder Bremen in a deal reported to be worth €20m.


Delaney, who only arrived in Germany last summer after joining Bremen from Copenhagen in his native Denmark, has signed a four-year contract until 2022.

"It was always a big wish of mine to play in the English Premier League, but when Borussia Dortmund came now, I did not have to think long," the 26-year-old BVB.de.

"For me, Dortmund is one of the top 10 clubs in Europe and one of the top two clubs in Germany - and the stadium is the best in Europe!" he added.

"I promise that I will always play with a lot of heart and I'm already extremely looking forward to the sporting challenge at BVB and I'm hoping to win titles in the black and yellow jersey."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking on the signing, sporting director Michael Zorc commented, "Borussia Dortmund has always had first class experience with Danish internationals.

"Thomas Delaney is a physically and character strong player, who fits with his open nature and his pronounced will to win outstanding in our team and the entire BVB.

"He will enrich our game with his physical presence."

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Delaney is part of the Denmark squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia and will be in action against Peru, Australia and France in the group stage later this month.

