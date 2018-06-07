Huddersfield Town Join Monaco in the Race to Sign Highly Coveted AC Milan Starlet

AC Milan striker Andre Silva is reportedly unsure of his at the club amid interest from Monaco and Premier League side Huddersfield Town.

Sky Sport Italia (via sempremilan.com) had claimed on Monday that Huddersfield had entered the race for the talented 22-year-old striker. Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on the Portuguese striker, while Monaco were reportedly ready to table a bid of around €40m for the starlet's services.

Silva will be looking to impress at the World Cup after being named in Portugal’s squad for the tournament in Russia. He has performed well for the national side, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances, and it is increasingly likely that his future will be resolved after his World Cup campaign.

BREAKING: Huddersfield interested in signing AC Milan forward Andre Silva, according to Sky in Italy. #SSN pic.twitter.com/1QlbNnflij — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 3, 2018

Despite his impressive goalscoring form at international level, Silva has struggled in Milan since arriving from Porto for €38m last summer. He scored just two goals in 24 appearances during his maiden Serie A campaign, with his first coming in March of this year.

Journalist Alessandro Sugoni told Sky Sport 24: “The last strong contact from England was for Andre Silva: Huddersfield is one of the teams interested in the Portuguese, not the only one, we’ll see if and how things will materialise.

“Andre Silva with the shirt of Portugal has always done well, more than with the Milan shirt and the tournament in Russia can reassess him.

“Milan has not intention of selling off its players. Milan thought of selling two strikers the Portuguese and Kalinic, and to sign a top striker.”