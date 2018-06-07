Marcelo Confident of Neymar Move & Says Brazil Teammate Could Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid defender Marcelo would welcome his Brazilian teammate Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu, and said he is confident that the move will happen at some point.

Neymar left Real's rivals Barcelona last summer to join Paris Saint-Germain, but reports have heavily linked the Brazilian superstar with a return to La Liga.

Marcelo was also adamant that Neymar's potential arrival need not spell the end for Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar left Barcelona to escape from the shadow of Lionel Messi, so it seems unlikely that he would join Real unless given assurances that he would be top dog there as well.

Marcelo: "Cristiano does not own Real Madrid. Why can’t Neymar come while Cristiano is here? Real Madrid’s doors are always open for Neymar. Real Madrid always have to look for the best players. One day Neymar will play at Real Madrid." pic.twitter.com/Ygz9YjQkcU — El MadridiZZmo (@ElMadridismo93) June 7, 2018

However, Marcelo seemed confident that both players could play together.

"Cristiano does not own Real Madrid," said the Brazilian, as quoted by SporTV. "Why can’t Neymar come while Cristiano is here?

"Real Madrid’s doors are always open for Neymar. Real Madrid always have to look for the best players. One day Neymar will play at Real Madrid."

Ronaldo has always been the face of Real Madrid ever since he arrived in 2011, and he is reportedly suspicious of the club's attempts to sign Neymar.

Currently, Real Madrid are calm about Cristiano but they are ready to handle his departure, if it happens, by Neymar’s possible arrival. The club knows that if Ronaldo leaves, it’ll also affect their income because no player generates what he generates. [marca] pic.twitter.com/6nh5Xgucty — SB (@Realmadridplace) June 7, 2018

Ronaldo's own future has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks, with reports from Portugal claiming he had made an "irreversible decision" to leave Madrid this summer.

Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 games in his first season as PSG won the domestic treble, but it has been reported that he is unhappy with life in France and would prefer to return to Spain.

MARCELO:



"One day #Neymar will play for Real Madrid. We always look for the best players in the world." pic.twitter.com/QDG7jCJQTr — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) June 7, 2018

Neymar scored over 100 goals in four seasons at Barcelona but appears to have severed ties with the club over the controversial manner of his departure.