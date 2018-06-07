Portugal and Algeria face off in a friendly on Thursday in Lisbon ahead of the World Cup.

Portugal is considered a threat in the summer's World Cup competition, boasting superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and looking to prove its Euro 2016 title was no fluke. The matchup is a good World Cup tuneup for Portugal, which will take on Spain in its first World Cup match.

Algeria was defeated by Cape Verde 3-2 in a friendly on Friday. The African nation failed to qualify for the World Cup after reaching the round of 16 in 2014.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.