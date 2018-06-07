Serie A Goalkeeper's Move to Liverpool 'a Done Deal' According to Former Premier League Stopper

Liverpool could be set to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer after former Premier League shot-stopper Shaka Hislop claimed the transfer was 'a done deal'.

Hislop, who played for West Ham, Newcastle and Portsmouth, said to ESPN (via the Daily Star) that he believes Liverpool are the favourites to sign the highly-rated Brazilian keeper, who has won plaudits this season after excelling in his performances for Roma.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

However, Hislop was quick to point out that other clubs such as Chelsea are also likely to be interested in the 25-year-old goalkeeper, which could make a Liverpool move for the player more difficult.

“The issue is Courtois is heavily linked with Real Madrid,” he said.

“So as a result Chelsea start looking and understandably Alisson is on everyone’s radar.

“Now, my understanding was Alisson to Liverpool was almost a done deal.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

“I thought he would have heard something about that by now, we haven’t.

“But still, I’m going to keep Liverpool in pole position.

"So as a result, this is a miss [for Chelsea]."

Signing a new goalkeeper has become something of a priority for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the disastrous performance of current first-choice Loris Karius in last month's Champions League final.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alisson joined Roma from Brazilian side Internacional in 2016 and broke into the first team following the departure of Wojciech Szczesny to Juventus. He has gone on to become one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in world football, epitomising the 'sweeper keeper' style that has become so popular in the modern game due to his comfort in playing with the ball at his feet. Alisson has also secured his place as Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper, ahead of the likes of Manchester City's Ederson.