Barcelona & Real Madrid Go Head to Head in Chase for Eidur Gudjohnsen's Wonderkid Son

June 08, 2018

Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen - the son of former Barcelona striker Eidur - has a huge decision to make this summer over his future. Currently in Espanyol's Under-16s side, the youngster has attracted interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, and both sides are fighting over his signature.

16-year-old Gudjohnsen has been making waves over in Spain's youth leagues. Seen as one of the top talents in the country, 17 goals for Espanyol this season has made him a top target for both Madrid and Barça, two clubs that have recently become very keen on promoting youth in today's inflated market.

According to Sport, the player is set to join one of the sides this summer, and is currently looking most likely to make the move to the Bernabeu - despite his father's footballing history, and his brother's current situation in the Blaugrana youth setup.

However, while the report suggests that his reason for siding with Los Blancos is down to the financial package which they are offering him, it also goes on to claim that he could be swung towards Camp Nou by the philosophy they sell him - offering the potential to make the young Gudjohnsen the best he can become.

As it stands neither team have made a concrete offer for Andri, and he still very much remains an Espanyol player for now.

Andri now prepares for the final game of the season - the Copa Catalunya. His Espanyol side will go up against the Barcelona youth team in order to determine the young champions of Catalonia.

