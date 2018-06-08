Borussia Dortmund Officials Meet With Torreira Agent

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Pablo Bentancur, the agent of Lucas Torreira is in Germany to meet with officials from Borrusia Dortmund over a potential summer deal for the midfielder.

The German side are willing to meet the €25m release clause required to pry the Uruguayan away from Sampdoria according to reports from Football Italia

The midfielder had previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Napoli but neither side have shown enough interest allowing Dortmund swoop in. The Uruguayan is obviously a hot commodity with Juventus and Liverpool also looking into signing him. 


With Liverpool's recent signing of Fabinho and Juventus looking like they are about to sign Emre Can it is no surprise that Dortmund now lead the race to sign the defensive midfielder

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Dortmund have had a rather poor season finishing 29 points behind Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. They finished 4th behind Hoffenheim and Schalke and conceded 47 goals - the second most conceded goals in the top 6. 


This is probably why they are looking for a defensive midfielder. According to WhoScored Torreira has averaged 2.8 tackles per game as well as 2 interceptions. Considering that he made 36 appearances in Serie A last season these are remarkable stats. Sokratis, arguably Dortmund's best defender only made 2.6 tackles per game and 1.6 interceptions. 

AFP/GettyImages

Torreira sat on Uruguay's bench for their recent friendly against Uzbekistan and could be set to travel to Russia for the World Cup. Dortmund would therefore want to wrap up the deal before the tournament starts. 

This tweet sums up why Torreira is now more likely to join Dortmund than Napoli. Napoli have simply not shown enough commitment to signing the player and they might regret this if they lose Jorginho. 


We will need to wait to see how events unfold

