Eric Abidal Earmarks Two Priority Targets Following Barcelona Boardroom Appointment

Despite only being appointed as Barcelona's new sporting director on Thursday, Eric Abidal has already earmarked two priority targets ahead of his Camp Nou reign, according to reports in Spain.

The 38-year-old, who was a critical member of Barca's all-conquering squad between 2007 and 2013, was chosen to replace Robert Fernandez at the La Liga champions - whose contract expires at the end of June.

The former defender's primary role within the boardroom shakeup will be player recruitment, and according to SPORT, the securing of Antoine Griezmann is high on the Frenchman's agenda.

Reports throughout the recently concluded campaign insisted that the 27-year-old attacker was set for a Blaugrana switch from Atletico Madrid this summer, with it thought that an agreement between the two parties had already been agreed in principle.

Griezmann situation same as before. Barcelona confident he will sign on July 1st. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) June 7, 2018

However, it has been recently claimed that the Europa League winner is torn between remaining in the Spanish capital or heading for the new pastures of Catalonia, which would not necessarily see him receive an increase in wages in comparison to Atleti's reported new offer.

But SPORT's report claims that Abidal's first port of call as new sporting director will be getting the deal over the line, one which, by the player's own admission, will be concluded before the beginning of the World Cup.

However, Griezmann is not the only target the new Camp Nou hierarchy sitter is eyeing up, as according to Mundo Deportivo, 21-year-old Schalke centre back Thilo Kehrer is also on the ex-France international's radar.

If Griezmann is staying at Atletico - which looks likely right now - then I reckon Barcelona will move for Eriksen. Not good news for Tottenham fans. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) June 6, 2018

Before landing the job with Barcelona, the former on-field great spoke of his admiration for the German guardian, and with Yerry Mina yet to show his true qualities since securing a move to Catalonia in January, there is the need for defensive cover in Ernesto Valverde's squad.