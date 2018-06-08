French Football Federation Deny Claims That Zidane Will Replace Deschamps After the World Cup

President of the French Football Federation Noël Le Graët has cleared the air regarding rumours that Zinedine Zidane will take charge of the France squad after this summer's World Cup. Didier Deschamps currently leads the team into Russia, with heavy expectations on his shoulders.

Zidane's exit from Real Madrid is still a poignant subject. With many taking the news as a complete shock, speculation is rife as to where he could end up next. The likes of Chelsea were one of the immediate rumours, but recently, the role of France boss has hit the front pages.

Speaking on the matter with RMC and BMFTV, Le Graët quashed the rumours of Zidane taking the reins from Deschamps immediately.

"Didier Deschamps has a contract until 2020," he said (via AS). "There is no negative clause (...) It will continue until 2020."

The FFF clearly hold their faith in Deschamps, who has come under criticism in recent year for his tactical decisions - despite his France side making it all the way to the Euro 2016 final two years ago.

"There is no ambiguity.

"There is a deep respect for what he has done...it has been an exceptional success."

The vast majority of people ahead of the tournament are expecting great things from this France squad. A young team boasting some of the world's finest talent - the pressure truly is one, and that even comes from the FFF.

"I want our team to be among the best four," Le Graët admitted on his expectations of the tournament.

France face Australia, Peru and Denmark in the group stages of this year's tournament, expected to qualify for the Round of 16 at the top of the table.