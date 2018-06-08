Leicester City Defender Harry Maguire Reveals He's Ready to 'Play With No Fear' at the World Cup

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has revealed that the England camp is full of confidence ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia. 

According to Maguire, the team's preparations 'couldn't have gone better' ahead of the tournament: "The preparations couldn't have gone better. The spirit amongst the lads is really good and we are all looking forward to it."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With the World Cup fast approaching, Maguire stated to the Mercury that he feels that it will only 'become real' for the England players that they are playing at a World Cup, when they arrive in Russia. 

“The World Cup is not far away now and it seems to be getting closer and closer. It will all become real and we will be there and ready to go, you feel like you are in a training camp and you are preparing for games but you don’t know how big they are until you get out there and see the different things. 

"We are preparing really well, training hard and physically we are in a good condition."

England go to Russia looking to rectify what was a disappointing World Cup back in 2014, in which they were knocked out in the group stages. However, in the four years that have passed, the old guard has been replaced with a new look England side that according to Maguire will 'go to Russia and take it on' playing 'without fear and expectations.' 

The Three Lions will start their campaign against Tunisia on Monday 18th June, followed by two more group games against Panama and Belgium. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)