Leicester City Defender Harry Maguire Reveals He's Ready to 'Play With No Fear' at the World Cup

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has revealed that the England camp is full of confidence ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

According to Maguire, the team's preparations 'couldn't have gone better' ahead of the tournament: "The preparations couldn't have gone better. The spirit amongst the lads is really good and we are all looking forward to it."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With the World Cup fast approaching, Maguire stated to the Mercury that he feels that it will only 'become real' for the England players that they are playing at a World Cup, when they arrive in Russia.

“The World Cup is not far away now and it seems to be getting closer and closer. It will all become real and we will be there and ready to go, you feel like you are in a training camp and you are preparing for games but you don’t know how big they are until you get out there and see the different things.

Great atmosphere at Elland Road. Take the confidence and momentum to Russia. Thanks for your brilliant support. 🦁🦁🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/Er3EQKkslP — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 7, 2018

"We are preparing really well, training hard and physically we are in a good condition."

England go to Russia looking to rectify what was a disappointing World Cup back in 2014, in which they were knocked out in the group stages. However, in the four years that have passed, the old guard has been replaced with a new look England side that according to Maguire will 'go to Russia and take it on' playing 'without fear and expectations.'

The Three Lions will start their campaign against Tunisia on Monday 18th June, followed by two more group games against Panama and Belgium.