Liverpool Reportedly Set to Offer Star Duo Improved Deals Following the Acquisition of Nabil Fekir

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

It's an exciting time to be a Liverpool supporter, with fans across the world awaiting the announcement of Nabil Fekir's impending transfer from Lyon with bated breath.

It was a sensational season for Liverpool throughout the 2017/18 campaign, with the Reds attack of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane Mane and Mohamed Salah stealing the show all season long, notching a sensational 91 goals between them across all competitions.

Many will be pleased to learn, as reported by the Daily Mirror, that the Reds plan to follow up the Fekir deal by offering star duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah new deals at Anfield, with Firmino having already signed fresh terms at Anfield earlier this year.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The new deals for Liverpool's attacking duo comes as an incentive to ward off interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, the latter of which were recently linked with a sensational move for Mane.

Should Mane and Salah sign new terms with the club, it will see their wages considerably increased from the respective £90,000 and £120,000 per week they are currently earning with the club, with their new fees likely to align with the £175,000 per week Firmino earns at Anfield.

New contracts for the entirety of Liverpool's front line will see them make an incredibly positive start to the summer, with fans already looking forward to the arrival of Fabinho and Naby Keita, with Nabil Fekir likely to be officially unveiled as a Liverpool player within the coming days, just days before the World Cup kicks off.

