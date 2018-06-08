PHOTO: Leaked Screenshot Hints Nabil Fekir Has Completed Liverpool Move Amid Medical Talk

Amid reports that Nabil Fekir has completed his medical ahead of a big-money move to Liverpool, an image has surfaced which showcases the 24-year-old seemingly conducting his first interview as a Reds player.

According to reports, the France international could to finalise his £53m switch to Anfield from Olympique Lyonnais as early as Friday evening, after undergoing the final stages of the move earlier in the day.

And ahead of the imminent announcement, a seemingly legitimate YouTube screenshot posted online of the attacker donned in the Merseysiders' new home strip titled: 'Nabil Fekir: The First Interview', has hit social media - hinting the agreement is now complete.





It has already been a busy summer for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp securing Fabinho from Monaco while Naby Keita's transfer from RB Leipzig is also inbound after an agreement was made 12 months ago.

Fékir is currently at the team hotel with the rest of the French squad. I guess it's fair to say all his pictures and videos are complete for the announcement. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 8, 2018

However, following his side's failure to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League final after Loris Karius' duo of mistakes handed the Spaniards their third successive European crown, it is thought the German will also look to add to his goalkeeping ranks.

AS Roma's Alisson is reportedly Liverpool's priority target following a fine campaign in Serie A; however, the stumbling block of the Italian club's large demands are proving tricky to overcome with Giallorossi believed to be demanding a fee in the region of £50m.

Firmino on Alisson: "Yes, he asked me about Liverpool and I hope he can arrive, but I know he has other proposals. It would not be bad if he came to Liverpool.”



Agent Bobby 😎 — LFCVine (@LFCVine) June 6, 2018

In addition, Los Blancos are also said to be keen on the Brazilian stopper, whose representatives reportedly held talks with Anfield chiefs ahead of Selecao's 2-0 pre-World Cup win over Croatia last weekend.