Rafael Benitez Urges Key Defender to Stay at Newcastle Amid Strong Interest From Chelsea & Tottenham

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has warned skipper Jamaal Lascelles off from making a big money move, despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Following an impressive 2017/18 Premier League season, seeing Newcastle finish in the top half of the Premier League, a host of top clubs have taken an interest in signing Lascelles, with the potential of a big money move on the cards for the 24-year-old defender.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, Benitez has encouraged his captain to ignore interest from other clubs in favour of staying with Newcastle and developing his game, stating he has a key role to play for the Geordies next season, as reported by the Chronicle.

While Chelsea have reportedly lined up a £45m move for the English centre back, Benitez believes that staying at Newcastle would be better for his long term development, with the English defender having already made big strides last season.

Game day tomorrow 🙌🏽 ⚽️

A post shared by Jamaal Lascelles (@lascelles16) on

However, it remains to be seen whether such an astronomical bid, in the region of the suggested £45m, could persuade Newcastle to sanction a sale, with an earlier £30m bid reportedly being rejected.

Tottenham's interest comes amidst the highly anticipated departure of Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld, with the north London club reportedly resigned to losing the Belgian defender this summer.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Benitez will be keen to focus on potential incomings at St James' Park meanwhile, with the Magpies rumoured to be interested in moving for prolific Sporting CP striker Bas Dost.

