Sergio Aguero Keen to Stay at Man City & Maintain 'Really Good' Pep Guardiola Relationship

Sergio Aguero has declared his intention to stay at Manchester City next season, describing his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola as "really good".

Guardiola has often favoured Gabriel Jesus as his main striker, resulting in periods on the sideline for Aguero, and there have been rumours of a rift between the Argentine and his manager.

In an interview on Spanish football show El Chiringuito de Jugones, Aguero was quick to dismiss these reports.





GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"It is really good, we were very clear when we saw each other," Aguero said of his relationship with Guardiola. "I try to do my job and he does his job. Obviously, he is always fine with me. I am happy how the season ended.

"The club is happy, and I am happy in the club. I hope to stay until the end of my contract [in 2020]."

Aguero also spoke of his regret at the manner in which he left Atletico Madrid to join City in 2011.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

He scored over 100 goals in five seasons in Madrid but his Atletico career ended on a sour note when he asked to be released from his contract and told ESPN that he would not play for the club again.

"For a lot of people it was controversial, a lot of people got very angry, maybe it was not the right way to get out," said Aguero. "I know I gave it all for Atlético."

Aguero has become a Manchester City legend in his seven years at the club, surpassing Eric Brook's club goalscoring record when he scored against Napoli in November.

🔵 @ManCity will have 16 players at World Cup:



🦁 Walker

🦁 Stones

🦁 Sterling

🦁 Delph

🇧🇷 Ederson

🇧🇷 Jesus

🇧🇷 Fernandinho

🇧🇷 Danilo

🇦🇷 Aguero

🇦🇷 Otamendí

🇪🇸 David Silva

🇧🇪 Kompany

🇧🇪 De Bruyne

🇩🇪 Gundogan

🇫🇷 Mendy

🇵🇹 Silva



🏆 A new World Cup record. pic.twitter.com/mvDTG8fjIZ — Fred Guardiola MCFC 💙⚡️⚽️ (@FredTortosa11) June 5, 2018

30 goals last season - the fourth time Aguero has managed that number in a campaign for City - took his tally for the club to 199.