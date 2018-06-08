Tottenham Star Man Harry Kane Outlines Ambitions for 2018/19 Season

Prior to signing a new contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur, seeing him tied to the club until 2024, England captain Harry Kane revealed his ambitions with Spurs for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, with getting his hands on a trophy top of the to do list.

Following a 2017/18 campaign that saw the 24-year-old striker net his 100th Premier League goal, Kane has already set his sights on achieving great things with Spurs next season as, despite having a trophy cabinet bursting with personal awards and accolades, the England star still has yet to win honours at club level.

However, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is intent on changing that in the coming season, with the last trophy the Lilywhites won being the 2007/08 League Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry, Kane revealed he is ready to end Spurs' wretched run.

"The main thing [for next season] is a trophy," he said. "It's been about four years now that I've been playing at this level and we're yet to win a trophy.

"I wake up every morning and that's what I want to achieve. For me personally, though, I just want to improve. Every year I want to get better, to score more goals and to get more assists."

Having officially been given the nod to captain his country by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate in May, Kane opened up on the pressures that come with leading the line as England's skipper and star striker, and how he has adapted to cope with them.





"I think there's definitely pressure but I think that just comes with it. That's natural, that's part of the job, that's part of the game," Kane explained.

"I've worked very hard to get where I am now and I want to take every opportunity I have so every time I put on the shirt, I want to prove to everyone that I'm one of the best and I try and do that day in, day out.

"I'm not one that sets goal targets, I take it month-by-month and if I'm there then I set another target, but I take it as it comes and the main thing for me is to get some silverware."

Kane finished the bygone Premier League campaign as the league's second highest scorer, with 30 league goals from 37 appearances, and the 24-year-old striker will be hoping he can replicate his exceptional domestic form on the world stage.