Athletic Bilbao are reportedly keen on re-signing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera this summer, and are willing to make the Spaniard their highest paid player in a bid to lure him away from Old Trafford.

Joining United back in 2014, Herrera paid his own buyout clause of £33m in order to engineer a move away from his former team.

He established gone on to establish himself as a fine midfielder in the heart of the United team, before losing his regular starting place in the 2017/18 season, following the arrival of Nemanja Matic. However, he has recently seen a one-year extension triggered on his contract that was due to expire this summer.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Bilbao are desperate to land the 28-year-old once again, and would even go as far as making Herrera their highest paid player should he choose to reunite with his former club.

However, the extension on his contract means that any deal for the player would require a transfer fee, and considering his current stature within the Untied squad, the price may be too high for Athletic.

With that said, the report does explain how Herrera has no intention of leaving Manchester just yet, and will reject any advances from any club that wish to buy him.

However, he also has no intention of renewing with the Red Devils, and will allow his deal to run down at Old Trafford - waiting another year before being able to speak to whichever clubs he chooses in the hunt for a new challenge.

United finished second in the Premier League last season, and will be doing whatever they can to ensure the best chances of winning the title in the next campaign.

The club have already confirmed the signings of both Fred and Diogo Dalot, and are now working on a deal to sign Toby Alderweireld.