Danny Welbeck Claims Marcus Rashford Can 'Do a Michael Owen' at 2018 World Cup

Arsenal attacker Danny Welbeck has claimed that his England teammate Marcus Rashford could have a Michael Owen-esque breakthrough at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rashford stole the show in the Three Lions most recent friendly match against Costa Rica, and scored a lovely long-range effort that left Keylor Navas with no chance, as Gareth Southgate's side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As quoted by The Express, Welbeck said: "Can he ‘do a Michael Owen’? Marcus has the qualities to have an impact on every single game.

“He is 20. He has got a lot of that youthful enthusiasm. On Thursday night he was buzzing all around the pitch.

“I have enjoyed training with Marcus and from playing against him in the Premier League I know the qualities he possesses and [against Costa Rica] he was brilliant.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

"He has been free to play. The manager told him to go out there and be free, express yourself. The structure we have got as a team means we all know what we have got to do. So when you are in a certain position you know you have got lots of choices.”

Welbeck was referring to Owen's breakout showing at the 1998 World Cup, in which the then 18-year-old scored a wonderful solo goal against Argentina.

Rashford's direct style of play, as well as his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one scenarios, could make him one of England's most important attackers at this summer's World Cup.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The young attacker has shown glimpses of quality over the last few seasons and this tournament could be the platform that he needs to secure a starting position in Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side after previously finding it difficult to nail down a first-team spot due to competition from Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.