Danny Welbeck Claims Marcus Rashford Can 'Do a Michael Owen' at 2018 World Cup

Arsenal attacker Danny Welbeck has claimed that his England teammate Marcus Rashford could have a Michael Owen-esque breakthrough at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Rashford stole the show in the Three Lions most recent friendly match against Costa Rica, and scored a lovely long-range effort that left Keylor Navas with no chance, as Gareth Southgate's side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.
As quoted by The Express, Welbeck said: "Can he ‘do a Michael Owen’? Marcus has the qualities to have an impact on every single game.
“He is 20. He has got a lot of that youthful enthusiasm. On Thursday night he was buzzing all around the pitch.
“I have enjoyed training with Marcus and from playing against him in the Premier League I know the qualities he possesses and [against Costa Rica] he was brilliant.
"He has been free to play. The manager told him to go out there and be free, express yourself. The structure we have got as a team means we all know what we have got to do. So when you are in a certain position you know you have got lots of choices.”
Welbeck was referring to Owen's breakout showing at the 1998 World Cup, in which the then 18-year-old scored a wonderful solo goal against Argentina.
Rashford's direct style of play, as well as his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one scenarios, could make him one of England's most important attackers at this summer's World Cup.
The young attacker has shown glimpses of quality over the last few seasons and this tournament could be the platform that he needs to secure a starting position in Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side after previously finding it difficult to nail down a first-team spot due to competition from Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.