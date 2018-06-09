Mexico faces off with Denmark in a friendly at Brøndby Stadium on Saturday.

Mexico continues to prepare for Russia 2018, though key players Hector Moreno and Diego Reyes are both facing injuries.

Denmark will appear in Russia for their first World Cup since 2010. They have five appearances overall. Midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to lead the Danes out of the group stage. He scored 11 goals in World Cup qualifying matches.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision Deportes

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.