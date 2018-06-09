France will host USA in an friendly on Saturday in Lyon as it continues its preparations for the World Cup.

France is coming off a 3-1 win over Italy last week as it preps for a trip to Russia, where it will be one of the favorites to win it all. It played against the World Cup host nation in March, and Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the 3-1 friendly victory.

The U.S., meanwhile, defeated Bolivia off a 3-0 win on Memorial Day but lost to Ireland 2-1 last week. The Memorial Day win included the first senior national team goals for Tim Weah, Josh Sargent and Walker Zimmerman. Christian Pulisic played in the win, but he did not make the trip to Europe for the second game, as interim manager Dave Sarachan rotated seven players out, while calling 10 new ones in for the second leg of the multi-week camp.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, UniMas

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.