Lazio Star Man to Decide on Future 'After the World Cup' Amid Interest From Man Utd

Lazio star Sergej Milinković-Savić has confirmed that he will make a decision over his future in the Italian capital after the World Cup this summer.





The 23-year-old is set to start for Serbia at the tournament in Russia following a standout campaign in Serie A. Milinković-Savić featured in 48 games for the Biancocelesti last season, scoring 14 goals and claiming nine assists.

Milinković-Savić has been attracting huge interest throughout the campaign, most notably from Premier League giants Manchester United, but the former Genk midfielder has said that his future won't be decided until after the World Cup.





"Every day I read a new article about myself, but I will decide where to play and continue my career only after the World Cup," Milinković-Savić said in a press conference ahead of Serbia's friendly against Bolivia, quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio.

"I try to stay as focused as possible and think only of the field, leaving others to work for my future.





"However, I feel the pressure on me and I know that I will have to live with it for the duration of the World Cup. It's the same pressure as when I play in Lazio, so I'm used to it."





Milinković-Savić has already been making international headlines over the last 12 months but a strong showing at the World Cup will increase his status in European football even further.

Serbia are being tipped as one of the dark horses for the competition, with key players like Nemanja Matić (Man Utd), Andrija Živković (Benfica) and Luka Jović (Eintracht Frankfurt, on loan from Benfica) set to have a key role in the Eagles' success.