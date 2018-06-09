Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Hits Back at Sergio Ramos' Injection Claims Over UCL Final Injury

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has laughed off Sergio Ramos' suggestion that he could have continued playing in the Champions League final had he taken injections.

The Egypt international was forced from the field in the first half of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid last month following a collision with Sergio Ramos, which the 25-year-old has now labelled the night as the worst moment of his career.

The Liverpool superstar left the field in tears as his Champions League dream was crushed, simultaneously leaving his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

A fierce backlash for Salah's injury was aimed solely at Ramos, who also collided with goalkeeper Loris Karius during the game causing an apparent concussion.

Ramos, who even received death threats for his part in Salah's injury, later claimed the Egyptian winger could have played on had he received injections, a suggestion which the Reds forward could not help but laugh at.

Sergio Ramos says Mo Salah should have had an injection in his shoulder after getting injured in the Champions League final.



What sort of injection would that be? Glucocorticosteroids, which are banned in competition? — Lionel Birnie (@lionelbirnie) June 5, 2018

“My comment is that it’s always okay when the one who made you cry first, then makes you laugh. Maybe he could also tell me if I’m going to be ready for the World Cup?" Salah told Marca.

When asked about Ramos' claim that the injury was in fact due to Salah locking arms with the centre back rather than the other way round, Salah simpled replied: "That's funny.





"He sent me a message [after the incident, but I never told him it was ‘okay'.”

“When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final.

"Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought."

Salah added confirmed the forced exit in Kiev was the worst moment of his career.

After being named in the final 23-man squad, Salah is hopeful of recovering in time to feature in Egypt's first World Cup fixture in 28-years when they meet Uruguay on June 15, before facing Russia and Saudi Arabia in the remainder of their Group A games.

"Now I'm better. I hope to play the first game against Uruguay, but that will depend on how I feel when it approaches."